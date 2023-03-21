iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,393 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

