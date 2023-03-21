iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,647,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,953. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $63.23.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

