iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stake Boosted by Savior LLC

Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,766. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

