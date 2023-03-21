iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 6.8% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. 2,977,643 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

