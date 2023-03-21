iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 454,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,810,000 after purchasing an additional 147,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

