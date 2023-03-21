iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

