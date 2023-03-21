iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 51,085 shares.The stock last traded at $128.86 and had previously closed at $126.80.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $754.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

