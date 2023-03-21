iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,726 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

