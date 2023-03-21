J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Boosted by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 118,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.29. 114,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

