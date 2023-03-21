Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 1,780 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 843,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

