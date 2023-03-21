Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 1,638 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $175.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

