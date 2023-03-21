Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 978,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,783. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

