Jacobs & Co. CA Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.84. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

