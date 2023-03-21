Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Intuit by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.31. The stock had a trading volume of 211,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.72.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

