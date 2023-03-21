Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,683 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.91. 2,442,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,483,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.