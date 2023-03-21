Jacobs & Co. CA Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,442,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

NASDAQ:META traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $198.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,394,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,371,238. The company has a market capitalization of $515.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

