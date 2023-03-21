Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Insider Zhan Wang Buys 2,575,157 Shares

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Rating) insider Zhan Wang acquired 2,575,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,477.04 ($22,467.81).

Zhan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jatcorp alerts:

On Wednesday, March 8th, Zhan Wang purchased 10,000,000 shares of Jatcorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($87,248.32).

Jatcorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.03.

Jatcorp Company Profile

Jatcorp Limited manufactures and sells dairy products and plant-based health products and supplements in Australia. The company provides cow and goat milk powder-based products; cream and skim milk powders; and skin brightening serums. It also offers plant-based meat products, including burgers, meatballs, sausages, minces, and strips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jatcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jatcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.