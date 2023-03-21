Jennifer Vecchio Sells 47,153 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

