John Doherty Sells 11,682 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Doherty sold 11,682 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total value of C$392,515.20.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE JWEL traded down C$0.43 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.62. The company had a trading volume of 54,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,383. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12-month low of C$28.91 and a 12-month high of C$38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.84.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

