John Eugene Carrington Sells 13,216 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stem stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 4,461,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.19. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stem by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.36.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

