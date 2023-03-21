John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $432,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after buying an additional 274,161 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DGRO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 316,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

