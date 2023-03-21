John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 521 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 325,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

