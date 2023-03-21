Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Purchases 50,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.83 per share, with a total value of C$1,241,500.00.

Jonathan Michael Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 220,264 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$5,658,494.05.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.98 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.14. 7,320,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.72 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.31. The company has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.