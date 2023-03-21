Joystick (JOY) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $346.19 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06023339 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $565.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

