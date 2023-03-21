JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target Cut to $42.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CLSA from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

