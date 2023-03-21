JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPST stock opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

