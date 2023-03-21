JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 180.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 502,101 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

