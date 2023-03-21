Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 314,571 shares.The stock last traded at $169.49 and had previously closed at $182.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.69.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 9.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

