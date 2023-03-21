Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $282.47 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,421,656,496 coins and its circulating supply is 17,421,657,237 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,407,434,879.68729. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01704115 USD and is up 6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,397,531.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

