Kendall Douglas Arthur Acquires 10,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,023.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BTE traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,443,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,866. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. Baytex Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.01.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

