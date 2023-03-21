Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.13

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

