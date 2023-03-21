KILT Protocol (KILT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,894.22

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a market capitalization of $44,997,320,338,986.30 billion and $94,894.22 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

