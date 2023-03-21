Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 306,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,163,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
