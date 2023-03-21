Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 306,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,163,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.