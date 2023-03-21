KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,119,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 194,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.15.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

