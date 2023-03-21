Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading Up 3.3%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 69.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.85). Approximately 63,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 302,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Knights Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3,480.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Knights Group Cuts Dividend

About Knights Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.