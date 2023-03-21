KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0705 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 7% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $35.27 million and $602,251.75 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0701665 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $680,955.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

