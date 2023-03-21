Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,358 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $47,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 117,791 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 585,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. 29,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,069. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $61.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.