Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

About Lantern Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.