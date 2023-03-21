Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantern Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.