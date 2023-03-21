Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Lantern Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma
About Lantern Pharma
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantern Pharma (LTRN)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.