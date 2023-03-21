Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Lantern Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Tuesday.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

