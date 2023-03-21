Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 3.7%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 329,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 110,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$101.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 45.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

(Get Rating)

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.