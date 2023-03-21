Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics
About Leap Therapeutics
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
