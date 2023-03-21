Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.35 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

About Leap Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 228,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.