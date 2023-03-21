Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,639 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

