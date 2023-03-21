Lido DAO (LDO) Price Reaches $2.44 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $121.70 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00008633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00359816 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,412.13 or 0.26152671 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010214 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,482,239 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.