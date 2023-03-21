Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,791.81 or 0.06350696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $10.46 billion and approximately $26.16 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,838,941 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

