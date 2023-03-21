Lido wstETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,998.18 or 0.07122353 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.15 or 0.00360641 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.83 or 0.26212669 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.