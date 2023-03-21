LINK (LN) Price Tops $41.49 on Top Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $279.40 million and $769,268.26 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $41.49 or 0.00147969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

