Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $82.49 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.98 billion and approximately $559.20 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $82.49 or 0.00293806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

