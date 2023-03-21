Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein Sells 16,565 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 16,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.25, for a total value of C$534,221.25.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC traded up C$0.70 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.56. 616,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,585. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.55. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.42.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.60.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.