LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Critical Analysis

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LiveOne and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00 Denny’s 0 3 2 0 2.40

LiveOne presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 185.09%. Denny’s has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Denny’s.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

LiveOne has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveOne and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99% Denny’s 16.37% -67.16% 7.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveOne and Denny’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 0.85 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -6.71 Denny’s $456.43 million 1.40 $74.71 million $1.22 9.25

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denny’s beats LiveOne on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

