LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.36. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 1,830 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveWire Group (LVWR)
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.