LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $6.91

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.36. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 1,830 shares.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

